WATCH LIVE | Mangosuthu Buthelezi memorial service

By TIMESLIVE - 13 September 2023 - 09:38

Courtesy: SABC News

Hundreds of mourners gathered for the memorial service for former IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

All employees must wear black for Buthelezi – municipal manager

Some employees at a KZN municipality were left stunned this week when their boss instructed them to wear only black clothes and doeks to work ...
6 hours ago

Views vary as Buthelezi is remembered for his leadership role

While traditional leaders who worked with late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi over the years praised him as a unifier an expert says the former IFP ...
2 days ago

Related articles

