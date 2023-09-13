×

South Africa

Hundreds of KwaMashu protesters demand free ride to Buthelezi funeral

13 September 2023 - 16:02
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
KwaMashu residents blocked the road in protest against eThekwini municipality's refusal to fund their trip to Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral on Wednesday.
Image: Screenshot

Hundreds of people blocked a KwaMashu main road on Wednesday demanding free buses from the eThekwini municipality to attend Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral in Ulundi. 

eThekwini municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said it was not a service delivery protest as earlier reported.   

“eThekwini municipality has a vehicle lease agreement (VLA) with the bus operator for the Durban Transport bus service. The VLA makes provision for the use of the buses on a ‘special hire’ basis. In terms of the special hire conditions, buses may not be used for special hire at the expense of scheduled trips,” she said.

“Those requiring special hire services for funerals, weddings and so on must make arrangements to hire the buses directly with the bus operator for the Durban Transport bus service.”

She said the municipality did not manage or have control over the hiring of buses as this is an independent process done by the bus operator for the Durban Transport bus service. 

