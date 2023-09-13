Hundreds of people blocked a KwaMashu main road on Wednesday demanding free buses from the eThekwini municipality to attend Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral in Ulundi.
eThekwini municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said it was not a service delivery protest as earlier reported.
“eThekwini municipality has a vehicle lease agreement (VLA) with the bus operator for the Durban Transport bus service. The VLA makes provision for the use of the buses on a ‘special hire’ basis. In terms of the special hire conditions, buses may not be used for special hire at the expense of scheduled trips,” she said.
“Those requiring special hire services for funerals, weddings and so on must make arrangements to hire the buses directly with the bus operator for the Durban Transport bus service.”
She said the municipality did not manage or have control over the hiring of buses as this is an independent process done by the bus operator for the Durban Transport bus service.
TimesLIVE
Hundreds of KwaMashu protesters demand free ride to Buthelezi funeral
Image: Screenshot
Hundreds of people blocked a KwaMashu main road on Wednesday demanding free buses from the eThekwini municipality to attend Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral in Ulundi.
eThekwini municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said it was not a service delivery protest as earlier reported.
“eThekwini municipality has a vehicle lease agreement (VLA) with the bus operator for the Durban Transport bus service. The VLA makes provision for the use of the buses on a ‘special hire’ basis. In terms of the special hire conditions, buses may not be used for special hire at the expense of scheduled trips,” she said.
“Those requiring special hire services for funerals, weddings and so on must make arrangements to hire the buses directly with the bus operator for the Durban Transport bus service.”
She said the municipality did not manage or have control over the hiring of buses as this is an independent process done by the bus operator for the Durban Transport bus service.
TimesLIVE
All employees must wear black for Buthelezi – municipal manager
Buthelezi’s funeral moved to Saturday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos