Improved generation performance and expectations of lower weekend demand have allowed Eskom to reduce load-shedding from stage 5 to 4 from Friday afternoon.
This is effective from 2pm until 5am on Saturday.
Eskom said pumped storage dam levels have been restored to normal.
An update is expected later on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Eskom drops load-shedding to stage 4
Image: 123rf
Improved generation performance and expectations of lower weekend demand have allowed Eskom to reduce load-shedding from stage 5 to 4 from Friday afternoon.
This is effective from 2pm until 5am on Saturday.
Eskom said pumped storage dam levels have been restored to normal.
An update is expected later on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos