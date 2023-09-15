×

South Africa

Traffic cop linked to botched cash-in-transit heist granted bail on appeal

15 September 2023 - 18:30
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A Mpumalanga traffic officer who allegedly assisted in a cash-in-transit robbery in July has been granted bail on appeal. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/3Drenderings

A Mbombela traffic officer who allegedly assisted in a botched cash-in-transit heist last month was on Friday granted bail. 

In August, the White River magistrate’s court refused Khanyisile Viola Nyalunga, 29, bail.

She is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, possession of stolen property, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

Her arrest follows an attempted cash-in-transit heist in July between Hazyview and White River where a Fidelity cash van was attacked and a shoot-out ensued between the suspects and guards.

It is alleged Nyalunga arranged a safe house where the suspects kept the firearms in preparation for the heist. Police investigations led to the arrest of the accused who was allegedly found in possession of two stolen vehicles parked in her yard.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the high court in Mbombela set aside the magistrate court's decision and granted her bail of R5,000 on condition she not contact, interfere or intimidate state witnesses. 

The case was postponed to September 27 for further investigation. 

TimesLIVE 

