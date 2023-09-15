×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Amabutho accompany Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's body home as thousands arrive in Ulundi

By LWAZI HLANGU - 15 September 2023 - 18:17
The casket containing Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi loaded into a hearse for his final journey home
The casket containing Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi loaded into a hearse for his final journey home
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

An inyosi [praise singer] paid tribute to the late IFP founder and prime minister of the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as amabutho carried a casket containing his body from a private mortuary to a hearse in Ulundi on Friday. 

In temperatures exceeding 30 °C, scores of people including family, IFP officials, dignitaries and community members sang and chanted as the casket covered with a zebra blanket was loaded into the hearse to carry Buthelezi's body to his KwaPhindangene residence.

Hundreds of people line the streets of Ulundi as the body of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi leaves the mortuary for his home, about 15km away
Hundreds of people line the streets of Ulundi as the body of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi leaves the mortuary for his home, about 15km away
Image: Lwazi Hlangu

Hundreds of people lined the streets of the town to watch the body being transported to his home, about 15km away. 

Hundreds of Zulu regiments, who arrived early on Friday morning, waited to welcome him home for the last time.

There family and cultural leaders will conduct the traditional ceremony ahead of the official state funeral at the Ulundi stadium on Saturday. About 15,000 people are expected to attend the funeral.

TimesLIVE

Transport and warnings for hostel dwellers attending Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral

Hostel dwellers have been allocated buses to transport them to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral in Ulundi on Saturday.
News
3 hours ago

IN PICS | Sombre memorial service for former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi

Mourners and IFP supporters came out in their numbers to pay tribute to former party leader and traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch Prince ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH LIVE | Mangosuthu Buthelezi memorial service

Hundreds of mourners gathered for the memorial service for former IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
News
2 days ago

Eskom suspends load shedding in Ulundi for Buthelezi funeral

Eskom has suspended load-shedding in Ulundi and surrounding areas for the funeral of IFP founding president and AmaZulu prime minister Prince ...
News
1 hour ago

Hundreds of KwaMashu protesters demand free ride to Buthelezi funeral

Hundreds of people blocked a KwaMashu main road on Wednesday demanding free buses from the eThekwini municipality to attend Prince Mangosuthu ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
The Suit Concer-tized Orchestra Rehearsal