Man shot dead after birthday celebrations with his friends
Cop opens fire thinking bakkie is fleeing roadblock
Birthday celebrations among a group of friends ended tragically after one of them was shot and killed allegedly by a traffic officer.
KwaZulu-Natal call centre agent Sanele Thembani, 24, sustained a single gunshot wound to the head while he and his friends were driving home in Waterloo after the celebrations on Saturday...
