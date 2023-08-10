×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man shot dead after birthday celebrations with his friends

Cop opens fire thinking bakkie is fleeing roadblock

By Mpho Sibanyoni - 10 August 2023 - 06:57

Birthday celebrations among a group of friends ended tragically after one of them was shot and killed allegedly by a traffic officer.

KwaZulu-Natal call centre agent Sanele Thembani, 24, sustained a single gunshot wound to the head while he and his friends were driving home in Waterloo after the celebrations on Saturday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'
'A soldier dies in war' Officer killed during taxi strike was 'hero of the city'