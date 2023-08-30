×

South Africa

Polokwane traffic cop arrested in connection with girlfriend’s murder faces disciplinary hearing

30 August 2023 - 10:43
Kabelo Peter Duba has been arrested in connection with his girlfriend's murder.
Image: Limpopo SAPS

A Limpopo traffic officer arrested in connection with his girlfriend's murder faces an internal disciplinary hearing and possible suspension from work.

Kabelo Peter Duba, 34, was arrested last Thursday, one week after his girlfriend's body was found dumped under a bridge in Chuenespoort in Lebowakgomo with a gunshot wound to her upper body. He has made a brief court appearance and was denied bail. The case is due to resume on September 4.

He is attached to the Polokwane provincial traffic unit.

The victim was identified as 26-year-old Kedidimetse Moshe, a student at the Tshwane University of Technology's (TUT) Polokwane campus.

Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Florence Radzilani said she was shocked and saddened by the incident, especially as it happened during Women's Month.

She confirmed Duba worked for the department's Polokwane office in the weighbridge unit. 

The department is pursuing internal disciplinary proceedings which might include suspension from work.

“The MEC has urged all men in society to seek psychological help when they come across difficult life situations rather than resorting to violence,” the department said.

TUT spokesperson Phaphama Tshisikhawe said the institution was saddened by the death of “one of our own”.

She said a statement would be issued on Moshe's death and described the student as very popular at her campus and well-loved.

Moshe's friends and family have taken to social media to pay tribute to the young woman, who was apparently buried on Sunday.

