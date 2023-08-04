×

WATCH | Video footage shows armed men entering heist-accused traffic officer’s house

Others park their cars into her garage

By Lindile Sifile and Mandla Khoza - 04 August 2023 - 06:00

Just a day before a foiled heist involving a Mpumalanga traffic cop, a group of men, one with a rifle, were caught on camera driving high end cars into her garage, including one later found at the scene.

Two days later a multi-disciplinary team of police broke into the gate of traffic officer Khanyisile Viola Nyalunga’s (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2023-08-02-traffic-cop-heist-suspect-to-remain-in-custody/) home in Kabokweni. They also found two stolen cars and arrested her for the attempted cash-in-transit heist that was followed by a shoot-out between a gang of robbers and Fidelity security guards on Thursday in Hazyview. ..

