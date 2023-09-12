Two trucks caught alight after being involved in an accident with a bus near Montrose in the Free State on Tuesday.
Anita Heyl from N3 Toll Route warned motorists that a road has been closed near Montrose, between Van Reenen and Harrismith.
“This follows an earlier crash involving a bus and two trucks. Both trucks caught alight but the fire has now been extinguished,” she said.
Traffic is currently stacked up in both directions. Emergency services are on the scene working to reopen one lane as soon as possible, she said.
The accident happened near the Kiesbeen and Swinburne intersection.
TimesLIVE
Trucks, bus collide in Free State
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo
