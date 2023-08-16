×

South Africa

Identities released of six killed in N2 horror crash in Eastern Cape

Cops open case of culpable homicide after tourist couple from Dubai escape with minor injuries

By TIMESLIVE - 16 August 2023 - 12:02
All of the occupants of the Mini Cooper were killed in the collision. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/emukuf

Police have released the names of six people, including a baby, who died in a fiery head-on collision on the N2 in the Eastern Cape at the weekend. 

A Mini Cooper heading to Cape Town and a Toyota Rav4 going in the opposite direction crashed on Sunday near Storms River. The Mini overturned on impact and caught fire, killing all the occupants. 

The deceased were from Kwazakhele in Gqeberha. They were identified as the driver Sandile Patrick Sister, 38, Noyakhe Regina Heleni, 71, Thembela Heleni, 51, Zikhona Heleni, 27, Kungane Heleni, 3, and Azingce Heleni, 1. 

“The occupants of the Rav4 are tourists from Dubai (a man and a woman) who sustained minor injuries,” said police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu. 

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide. 

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga said on Tuesday the Road Traffic Management Corporation would investigate the cause of the collision. 

TimesLIVE

