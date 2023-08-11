Two children were killed when a fully loaded roll-back tow truck struck them on Chatsworth Main Road, south of Durban, on Friday.
The driver was also declared dead on the scene.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics received numerous calls about a crash on Chatsworth Main Road just after 8am.
“On arrival, paramedics found carnage. A low-bed tow truck with a load had somehow lost control, collided into four children walking to school and overturned, coming to rest on its roof.
“More resources were requested to assist with the multiple casualty scene. A triage was done and it was found the driver of the truck, believed to be in his 30s, and two children aged about six and nine sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for them. They were declared deceased on the scene,” he said.
Two Chatsworth children killed by tow truck while walking to school
Two other children were injured.
“One child, aged about 10, sustained critical injuries and was stabilised by ALS Paramedics before being taken to a nearby hospital.
“A second child sustained moderate injuries and was also stabilised by ALS Paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital,” said Jamieson.
Events leading up to the crash were unknown, but police were on the scene to investigate.
