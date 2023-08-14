A McDonald's franchise in Durban has been slapped with a R5,000 fine after an employee was caught red-handed dumping refuse bags on a pavement.
McDonald's franchise fined R5k for illegal dumping in central Durban
Image: Supplied
A McDonald's franchise in Durban has been slapped with a R5,000 fine after an employee was caught red-handed dumping refuse bags on a pavement.
eThekwini metro police issued the fine to the fast-food outlet located on KE Masinga Road in central Durban.
Metro police said the fine is in line with the city’s Nuisances and Behaviour in Public Places bylaw, “which clearly states that illegal dumping is an offence and is prohibited in areas that fall within the eThekwini municipal boundaries”.
Metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said they had received numerous complaints regarding refuse bags that would “pop up” on the pavement near the establishment.
“We investigated and found that the packaging inside the bags was from the McDonald’s establishment. The culprit was caught red-handed after we received a tip-off that the establishment was illegally dumping refuse bags on the side of the road,” he said.
“The swift action by metro police officers led to the fining of the establishment’s manager.”
Metro police vows to fight fire with fire
Zungu said he hopes the fine will send a strong message to other businesses “that the city showed no fear or favour when it comes to fining illegal dumpers.
“This is just one example of a number of fines the city has issued to businesses since intensifying its fight against this scourge.”
He said littering and illegal dumping not only impact on efforts to keep the city clean but also affect the environment.
“The trash clogs up our stormwater drains and gets washed into our rivers and oceans, which poses serious danger to marine life. Clogged stormwater drains also lead to localised flooding, endangering the lives of our residents and visitors.”
