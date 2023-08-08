‘I thought I would not make it’ – Prof William Gumede on surviving stage 4 cancer

When Prof William Gumede was diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma cancer in early 2019, he believed he only had months to live.
The professor spoke to Sowetan sister publication TimesLIVE and recounted his journey since the diagnosis. The cancer was found in his bone marrow, spleen, bones and lymph nodes.
Gumede is an associate professor at the school of governance at University of the Witwatersrand and a commentator on politics and economics.
“I was not well and went to our house doctor. When she saw me, she started panicking. This was before the diagnosis. She called a specialist, and I went to see a radiologist the very same day,” he said.
“I remember it was a Friday evening and they got the results. I could see the doctor was full of fear and she told me it was stage 4 cancer. It was devastating.
“My youngest son was waiting for me outside because he was supposed to go on a school tour the next day and I was going to get some food for the trip. It was one of the longest walks of my life. It was difficult because I had to act normal with my son as we walked to the shops.”
Gumede said at the time all he thought about was his children, two of whom were in primary school and one in high school.
“I thought I would not make it because the diagnosis was damning. I thought of the real possibility I may not see my children finish school. I wondered if I had done enough to give them the tools to navigate the world without me.
“I thought about my own life and whether I had fulfilled my purpose and reached my full potential.”
With the cancer detected at an advanced stage, Gumede went for immediate surgery and chemotherapy.
The treatment was excruciating, he said.
“It is a very hard journey. I do understand why some people, after they have gone through it, do not want to do it again. I had six-hour drips, and the pain was really bad. Sometimes you do not know how to stand. The pain combined with nausea was just terrifying.
“After the first three treatments, my body weight dropped. I was back to weighing 48kg [from 85kg]. I was thinner than my youngest son. It was extraordinary, I was back to the weight I was when I was 15 years old,” he said.
Gumede said being in hospital triggered a childhood memory of when his mother was in a minibus taxi crash where everyone died except her and she was left in a critical condition.
“The doctors thought she would not make it. I remember getting to the hospital and how frightened I was that my mother would not be there. I was the oldest and she was a single mother. That memory revisited me when I got to hospital.”
The second year of chemotherapy was challenging for Gumede as it was during the Covid-19 outbreak, which posed risks to his fragile health.
“During chemotherapy, my body and immune system were vulnerable and my oxygen generating capacity was vulnerable. The danger of undergoing the treatment during the Covid-19 outbreak was clear.”
Gumede said during his treatment journey he was overwhelmed by the kindness he experienced from hospital staff.
“From the security guards to the health workers, everyone was so kind and caring. I grew up and saw life as hostile. From the age of 12, I was in charge of my family because my mom was [disabled] after the accident,” he said.
“The way I had looked at life was if I do not do things for myself, others will be unlikely to do things for me. My treatment journey turned that upside down for me. I remember when I was going for surgery in the hospital, the porter who pushed me, his engagement was with such love and care. The conversation we had made me forget I was going through surgery.
“Total strangers showed me care. I remember I was lying on the floor with a dietitian in her chambers and she was showing me how to do basic breathing exercises with such care, consideration and compassion.”
The professor had his last chemotherapy in late 2022 and is now undergoing body treatment to rebalance his body.
“I am now conscious I have to live my life every day as if it is my last. I have to live a life of purpose because I might not have much time.
“I do not have the luxury to live in the past because life is too short. I don’t have the luxury to nurse resentments and be chronically angry. I have learnt to forgive easily and live a more balanced life. I started a process of meditation to keep my inner world healthy. I’ve become more spiritual.
“I have detached from toxic relationships and even toxic family members. I am trying at all costs to surround myself with positive people who nurture me.”
