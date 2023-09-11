×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Newborn baby 'stolen' from hospital found safe two days later

By TimesLIVE - 11 September 2023 - 11:35
The newborn has been reunited with her parents.
The newborn has been reunited with her parents.
Image: 123RF

A 21-year-old woman is under arrest after allegedly kidnapping a newborn baby from a hospital in Kimberley.

The baby was taken from the maternity ward at about 5pm on Wednesday last week.

At 9am on Friday the infant was found, thanks to the work of the Kimberley family violence, child protection and sexual offences and crime intelligence units.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said: “The infant and some of her clothes were recovered at the home of the female suspect in Greenpoint in Kimberley.

“The baby was unharmed and underwent medical observation before being reunited with her parents.”

TimesLIVE

Stillborn baby allegedly born to mentally ill woman found in pit toilet

Limpopo's police search and rescue team along with emergency service personnel have retrieved a stillborn baby from a pit toilet in the Ga-Matshana ...
News
1 month ago

Baby boy found dead by caregiver at KZN creche

An investigation is under way to determine how a nine-month-old baby died after he was put down for a nap at a creche north of Durban.
News
1 month ago

Mother arrested after death of disabled baby

A Limpopo mother has been arrested, pending post-mortem results, after the death of her 10-month-old daughter.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building