×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Newborn baby found in shallow hole on KZN construction site

09 February 2023 - 14:54
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A newborn baby was found in a shallow hole on a Port Shepstone construction site on Thursday.
A newborn baby was found in a shallow hole on a Port Shepstone construction site on Thursday.
Image: supplied

Wrapped in a plastic bag and a T-shirt, a newborn baby was found in a shallow hole on a construction site in Port Shepstone, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, on Thursday.

Mi7 National Group director Colin David said the owner of a nearby hardware store, who had found the baby, rushed to purchase a blanket to wrap the infant in before medics arrived.

“At about midday, Mi7's emergency medical services was dispatched after reports that a newborn baby was found abandoned at a construction site in Port Shepstone.

“Mi7 medics arrived to find the baby, believed to be only a few hours old, in a hypothermic state. Medics worked quickly to stabilise the infant before transporting it to a hospital for further care,” he said.

Police are investigating, David added.

Newborn baby, only a few hours old, found abandoned in Port Shepstone construction site Date: 09 February 2023 Earlier...

Posted by Mi7 National Group on Thursday, February 9, 2023

Hectic first day on the job for JMPD officer who delivered baby on the side of the road in Northcliff

Sgt Connie Nkuna had a hectic first day in her new post at the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) as she helped deliver a baby on the side ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Newborn baby pulled from collapsing building as death toll nears 8,000 in Turkey/Syria quake disaster

The death toll after a devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and Syria jumped to more than 7,800 people on Tuesday as rescuers worked against ...
News
1 day ago

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding