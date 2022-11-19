The body of a four-month-old baby was found dumped in a river in Isithebe, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday morning.
According to IPSS medical rescue, paramedics responded to reports of a body floating in a river.
“Sadly, on arrival of paramedics, it was discovered the body was that of a four-month-old baby. According to reports from the scene, the baby went missing the previous evening during load-shedding and despite family and community searching throughout the night, the baby was not found.”
Members of the community spotted the body while walking next to the river.
Police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the baby's death.
Last month TimesLIVE Premium reported that calls to legalise a safe option to abandon babies was still before parliament.
Baby Savers SA, a national coalition of organisations that operates throughout SA, presented a proposal to parliament about introducing the option of safe relinquishment.
In October the organisation was awaiting feedback from parliament on its proposal for a safe alternative to babies being dumped in fields, bins and other life-threatening places.
Baby Savers SA co-founder and director of Door of Hope Nadene Grabham said safe relinquishment needed to be legalised.
“It is important for women to recognise that legal advice has been sought on the plight of abandoned infants and the ‘criminalisation’ of their mothers abandoning them. If there is a legal remedy we are doing what we can to address it. We are seeking advice and legal redress,” said Grabham.
TimesLIVE
Body of baby found dumped in KZN river
Image: IPSS
The body of a four-month-old baby was found dumped in a river in Isithebe, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday morning.
According to IPSS medical rescue, paramedics responded to reports of a body floating in a river.
“Sadly, on arrival of paramedics, it was discovered the body was that of a four-month-old baby. According to reports from the scene, the baby went missing the previous evening during load-shedding and despite family and community searching throughout the night, the baby was not found.”
Members of the community spotted the body while walking next to the river.
Police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the baby's death.
Last month TimesLIVE Premium reported that calls to legalise a safe option to abandon babies was still before parliament.
Baby Savers SA, a national coalition of organisations that operates throughout SA, presented a proposal to parliament about introducing the option of safe relinquishment.
In October the organisation was awaiting feedback from parliament on its proposal for a safe alternative to babies being dumped in fields, bins and other life-threatening places.
Baby Savers SA co-founder and director of Door of Hope Nadene Grabham said safe relinquishment needed to be legalised.
“It is important for women to recognise that legal advice has been sought on the plight of abandoned infants and the ‘criminalisation’ of their mothers abandoning them. If there is a legal remedy we are doing what we can to address it. We are seeking advice and legal redress,” said Grabham.
TimesLIVE
Woman in hospital after 'burning newborn' at Gauteng dump site
Organisation breaks down costs of taking care of abandoned children
Baby found strangled in dumping site
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos