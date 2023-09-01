×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Gqeberha man who tried to defraud RAF of R750k gets five-year sentence

01 September 2023 - 12:36
A Gqeberha man has been handed a suspended five-year prison sentence for submitting a fraudulent claim to the Road Accident Fund. Stock photo.
A Gqeberha man has been handed a suspended five-year prison sentence for submitting a fraudulent claim to the Road Accident Fund. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A man who tried to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF) of R750,000 for a fake accident has been handed a five-year jail sentence suspended for four years.

Lunge Charles Pokomela, 50, was sentenced in court in Gqeberha this week.

Pokomela’s case dates back nine years, when he filed a claim for being involved in a hit-and-run accident near Maqanda Street in Kwazakhele in Gqeberha.

Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Pokomela claimed he sustained injuries in a motor vehicle accident on August 26 2012, but his lies soon gave him away.

“Pokomela claimed he had a witness who saw his hit-and-run. However, he falsely submitted a claim against the RAF for an accident that never occurred,” said Mhlakuvana.

Scopa outraged at 'stubborn' RAF continued litigation against the AG

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts watchdog (Scopa) has expressed concern that the Road Accident Fund (RAF) is still litigating ...
News
1 day ago

“It was further revealed that the RAF conducted its internal investigation on the bogus accident and picked up discrepancies on the claim. The matter was referred to the Hawks for investigation.”

Pokomela’s alleged witness said the accident never happened.  

The investigation exposed the false claim and “the RAF was nearly prejudiced of R750,000”.

Pokomela was arrested in February 2022. He was convicted on one count of fraud and handed the suspended sentence on Wednesday.

“He was sentenced to five years' imprisonment suspended for four years on condition he is not convicted of fraud during the suspension. There was no order for Pokomela to pay a fine,” said Mhlakuvana.

TimesLIVE

Monthly payments for RAF fraudster

A man who was injured in a fall at his home while intoxicated thought he could score by claiming from the Road Accident Fund, claiming to be the ...
News
1 week ago

Bail for North West attorney who 'defrauded' client in R763k RAF claim

A North West attorney who allegedly defrauded a client of more than R763,000 Road Accident Fund payout has been released on R5,000 bail.
News
1 month ago

Former police captain sentenced for trying to defraud RAF

An Mpumalanga former police captain has been sentenced for fraud and corruption for trying to collude with a victim of a car crash to defraud the ...
News
2 months ago

Former police branch commander pleads guilty to Road Accident Fund fraud

A former police branch commander is set to be sentenced after he admitted his role in Road Accident Fund fraud.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...