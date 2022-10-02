Road Accident Fund loses court bid to block AG's report

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has lost another court bid to stop the auditor-general (AG) from delivering her report on the organisation for the 2021-2022 financial year.

The Pretoria high court on Friday again dismissed the RAF’s urgent application with costs.

The court said if it granted the relief sought by the RAF this would prevent the AG from performing her statutory obligations.

In terms of the law, the AG's office is obliged to submit its audit report to the auditee (RAF), which must in turn submit it to parliament.

In February, the same court dismissed an application by the RAF to prevent the AG from publishing its disclaimer of opinion and audit report on the financial affairs of the fund.

The RAF wanted to stop the report from being published pending a review of the AG's findings. The fund argued that if the disclaimer and audit report were published, it would lead to the RAF suffering irreparable harm.