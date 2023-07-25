Bail for North West attorney who 'defrauded' client in R763k RAF claim

It was reported that the woman, who lost her husband in a motor vehicle accident, asked Tau for assistance in lodging the claim, she said.
Tau allegedly received the payout in 2014, but failed to divulge this information to the client.
“In 2021, after many failed attempts to contact the attorney, the widow reported the incident to the police,” said Rikhotso, adding that the case was subsequently handed over to the Hawks.
The matter was adjourned to August 8.
The Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Patrick Mbotho welcomed the arrest and commended the investigator and prosecutor who worked on the matter.
