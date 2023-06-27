“Capt Khoza allegedly obtained a statement from Neclous Shebu, who was not a passenger or even present at the scene on the day.”
Former police captain sentenced for trying to defraud RAF
Image: Elvis Ntombela
A Mpumalanga former police captain has been sentenced for fraud and corruption for trying to collude with a victim of a car crash to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF).
Two police officers, a sergeant and a constable from the SAPS Dientjie community service centre, attended the scene of the accident in Mitibiti on August 5 2018.
A VW Polo with five occupants had overturned, Hawks spokesperson W/O Thandi Tshabalala said.
“They recorded everything on an accident report form and all injured persons were taken to different hospitals for medical treatment,” she said.
A docket was opened and a detective at the same police station, France Malamba Khoza, 62, was in charge of the case. However, it was discovered that he colluded with the mother of the Polo driver with the intention of defrauding the RAF.
Former police branch commander pleads guilty to Road Accident Fund fraud
TimesLIVE
