Free State judge summoned to court for RAF money laundering

A Free State High Court judge is to appear in court for allegedly misappropriating Road Accident Fund money meant for a six-year-old child.
The judge was served with a court summons on Friday by the Hawks serious commercial crime investigation team to ensure he attends court.
The Hawks' investigation stems from a RAF claim made by the judge who was practising as an attorney at the time, Hawks regional spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said.
The claim was made in 2000 for a child that was six-years-old at the time, Mbambo said.
“He handed over the client’s file with an amount of R1,255,000 to another attorney, upon taking up an appointment as a judge.”
The mother of the victim reported to the Hawks that the second attorney had misappropriated the funds.
The Hawks uncovered that the RAF had actually paid out R3,142,089
“The alleged action by the attorneys prejudiced the victim’s funds, surpassing R2.5m,” Mbambo said.
The high court judge will make his first appearance on March 9.
National Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya applauded the team for their investigation.
“We will not leave any stone unturned in protecting the rights of vulnerable people,” Lebeya said.
