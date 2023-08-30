×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Elephant tusk, meat carcasses, guns and blue lights seized in Alex bust

By TimesLIVE - 30 August 2023 - 13:30
Ammunition seized in Alexandra from the suspected truck hijack gang.
Ammunition seized in Alexandra from the suspected truck hijack gang.
Image: SAPS

Gauteng police have seized meat carcasses hijacked from a delivery truck, guns and ammunition, blue lights and signal jammers at a property in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

An elephant tusk was also found at the 7th Avenue premises during Tuesday's operation, said police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

Four suspects are under arrest after they were found in possession of firearms, an elephant tusk and a large quantity of meat allegedly stolen from a hijacked truck.
Four suspects are under arrest after they were found in possession of firearms, an elephant tusk and a large quantity of meat allegedly stolen from a hijacked truck.
Image: SAPS

Four suspects were arrested and are due to appear in court soon.

Among the items seized were five firearms and 111 rounds of live ammunition.

Superintendent Xolani Fihla, spokesperson for the Johannesburg metropolitan police department which was involved in the bust with the police, said officers had received information about three trucks taken during an armed robbery in Springs where meat products were stolen.

“While conducting crime prevention patrols in Alexandra, officers noticed males offloading meat from a bakkie into a butchery. The males attempted to flee the scene when the officers approached them.”

A search at the home of one suspect led to the recovery of the seized items.

“The firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to determine whether they could have been involved in the commission of crime,” Fihla said.

An elephant tusk was among the items found at the Alexandra property.
An elephant tusk was among the items found at the Alexandra property.
Image: SAPS

TimesLIVE

Hijacked Durban municipal vehicle leads cops to another stolen van

The hunt for a hijacked vehicle belonging to eThekwini municipality’s electricity department led police to Isipingo where they found another stolen ...
News
1 day ago

Alleged drug dealer bust for mandrax worth R3.2m forfeits car to the state

An alleged Western Cape drug dealer arrested for possessing drugs worth R3.2m has forfeited a car valued at R60,000 to the state.
News
5 days ago

Stolen mountain bikes, essential infrastructure seized from 'scrap metal dealer'

A cable theft tip-off in the dead of night led authorities to a house packed with allegedly stolen items of essential infrastructure and an ...
News
1 week ago

Hawks score R379m preservation order against suspected smuggling syndicate

The Polokwane High Court has granted the Limpopo Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations' Assets Forfeiture Unit a preservation order worth ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

LISTEN | Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee ...
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure