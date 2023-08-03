During the arrest of the Basotho nationals, police seized an AK-47 rifle with “a lot” of ammunition and four handguns also with an assortment of ammunition.
Of the Riverlea arrests, she said 69 are for being undocumented, one for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, another for possession of ammunition, five for possession of suspected stolen property and three for common assault.
Police seized an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, explosives, gas cylinders, gold-bearing sand and alcohol from an illegal shebeen.
Protests erupted in the area on Monday after the discovery of the bodies of five suspected illegal miners in Riverlea and the neighbouring Zamimpilo informal settlement.
Police have since linked the killings to a shoot-out between two rival groups of illegal miners.
Muridili said the police operations will continue “until Riverlea’s illegal mining activities have been stabilised”.
TimesLIVE
79 suspects arrested in Riverlea illegal mining operation, 4 in Fochville
Image: SAPS
Gauteng police have arrested 79 people since Tuesday as part of its operation against illegal mining in Riverlea.
In Fochville, four people were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, said police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili.
Image: SAPS
During the arrest of the Basotho nationals, police seized an AK-47 rifle with “a lot” of ammunition and four handguns also with an assortment of ammunition.
Of the Riverlea arrests, she said 69 are for being undocumented, one for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, another for possession of ammunition, five for possession of suspected stolen property and three for common assault.
Police seized an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, explosives, gas cylinders, gold-bearing sand and alcohol from an illegal shebeen.
Protests erupted in the area on Monday after the discovery of the bodies of five suspected illegal miners in Riverlea and the neighbouring Zamimpilo informal settlement.
Police have since linked the killings to a shoot-out between two rival groups of illegal miners.
Muridili said the police operations will continue “until Riverlea’s illegal mining activities have been stabilised”.
TimesLIVE
More than 20 ‘illegal miners’ arrested in Riverlea, says Bheki Cele
Protest erupts in Riverlea a day after discovery of 5 bodies of ‘illegal miners’
Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos