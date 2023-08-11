×

South Africa

Hawks nab six 'illegal miners' in Limpopo

By TimesLIVE - 11 August 2023 - 16:22
The suspects were arrested on a farm in Dwaalboom on Thursday. They are expected to appear in court on Monday.
Image: SAPS

Six "illegal miners" were apprehended by the Hawks in Limpopo on Thursday while allegedly processing gold-bearing material. 

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Matimba Maluleke said an operation was conducted at Batavia farm in Dwaalboom, where the suspects failed to produce a mining permit.

The team, comprising the Polokwane-based Hawks serious organised crime investigation, the illegal mining task team, Waterberg district police and department of mineral resources and energy officials, also seized mining equipment, including jackhammers, generators and motor pressure pumps with an estimated value of more than R215,000. 

“The suspects are expected to appear in the Thabazimbi magistrate's court on Monday to face charges relating to illegal mining. 

TimesLIVE

