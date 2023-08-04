×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ramaphosa takes on Banyana Banyana’s ‘equal pay’ fight

04 August 2023 - 07:50
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane hold the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations trophy at the Union Buildings in Pretoria last year.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane hold the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations trophy at the Union Buildings in Pretoria last year.
Image: Lefty Shivambu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for equal pay for equal work in football and other sports.  

“The president calls on the leadership of the sport and those associated with the game to ensure the equal pay for equal work principle is adhered to in football and in all women’s sport,” Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Thursday.

Knockout phase to bank each Banyana player R1.3m

Banyana Banyana players are now guaranteed at least R1.3m each for reaching the round of 16 of the women’s World Cup.
Sport
1 day ago

Briefing the media at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Magwenya congratulated the national women’s football team for their heroic and dramatic 3-2 group G win against Italy in Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday. The South Africans have made history by reaching the 2023 women’s World Cup last 16. 

Magwenya said the win was a fitting tribute as SA observes Women’s Month, adding the country has witnessed “the boldness of the Banyana Banyana team, who without a professional league and big sponsors, have conquered the continent and are now making their mark on the world stage”. 

SA has a semi-professional women’s league and only four Premier Soccer League clubs have women’s teams. Before their departure for their second consecutive World Cup appearance, Banyana were involved in a standoff with the South African Football Association over pay.

TimesLIVE

Heroic Banyana sink Italy to qualify for World Cup last 16

Banyana Banyana made history as they not only won their first World Cup match but also advanced to the last 16 following a hard-fought 3-2 win over ...
Sport
2 days ago

Full-time worker Swart welcomes financial windfall for SA stars

Revealing she has a nine to five job, Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart expects their progression to the knockout stages of the World Cup to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Video footage shows armed men entering heist-accused traffic officer’s house
CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni