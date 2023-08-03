×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Full-time worker Swart welcomes financial windfall for SA stars

Keeper thrilled at life-changing incentives that come with last 16 place

03 August 2023 - 08:19
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Kaylin Swart of South Africa is seen during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between South Africa and Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 02, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Kaylin Swart of South Africa is seen during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group G match between South Africa and Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium on August 02, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand.
Image: Lars Baron

Revealing she has a nine to five job, Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart expects their progression to the knockout stages of the World Cup to change their lives for the better as women’s football isn’t professional in SA.

Each Banyana player will now be R1.23m richer after Fifa confirmed before the tournament started that reaching the last 16 guarantees each player R1m, while Safa, thanks to the contributions by the Motsepe Foundation and Ithuba National Lottery, pledged R230,000 to every player.

“Obviously this is life-changing for us. These numbers [the incentives they’ll be getting] is something we only dreamt of...obviously women’s football in SA isn’t professionalised, we don’t get paid really. So, this is something for us to look forward to. We’ve made history. Who would have thought [that] a small country as SA, which is still growing in football, would do this? We now have to enjoy it,” Swart told reporters after the game in Wellington yesterday.

“I work a full-time job, I work 9-5 every day and I have to train at night from 7pm to 9pm. It’s tough being a footballer in SA but we do what we can for the love of the game. Hopefully, one day we’ll be professionalised. Obviously, a lot of young girls can now look at us and see us as role models. If we were before we are now probably more [of role models].”

Having been based in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, Banyana will now move to Australia to face the Netherlands at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Sunday (4am SA time). The Netherlands topped their Group E with seven points after beating both Portugal and Vietnam while they drew with the USA.

Knockout phase to bank each Banyana player R1.3m

Banyana Banyana players are now guaranteed at least R1.3m each for reaching the round of 16 of the women’s World Cup.
Sport
5 hours ago

SA now has a ‘legend’ in Magaia

Banyana Banyana all-time top scorer Portia Modise reckons Hildah Magaia is now a cult hero of SA football the same way Bafana Bafana legends such as ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Kgatlana's parents told her to stay with team despite family members' death

Three days before Banyana Banyana played in their first game against Sweden, Thembi Kgatlana desperately wanted to come home when she heard that her ...
News
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...