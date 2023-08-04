×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Gauteng government partners with UberEats to 'boost township business’

E-hailing association say government ‘ignored’ their plight on fees regulation

By Unathi Nkanjeni and Mpho Sibanyoni - 04 August 2023 - 07:43
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. File photo.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The Gauteng department of economic development says it has partnered with UberEats to unlock opportunities and create jobs for the youth.

The partnership that will unlock e-commerce market access opportunities for township businesses, enabling them to reach markets beyond the confines of their communities.

The partnership aims to also unlock direct “last mile delivery” employment opportunities for fleet managers as well as direct employment for the youth. 

“This Friday, 10,000 South Africans will take over Uber deliveries as we provide them with motorbikes, skills and funding. Thank you ⁦UberEats for sharing our vision. We will pump this economy from all sides,” said premier Panyaza Lesufi

According to the department, Uber will invest R200m in partnership with the Gauteng government, resulting in the recruitment and contracting of 2 000 motorbike drivers. 

However, some Uber owners have expressed unhappiness about the launch scheduled for Friday at Chris Hani Mall in Katlehong, in Ekurhuleni.

two weeks ago embarked on a shutdown in protest of declining fees that Uber was charging passengers.

Soweto United E-hailing Association chairperson Thato Ramaila questioned why government was going into the partnership with Uber when it has failed to address the issues related to fees regulation.

“Our members are against the partnership ... we have been calling upon the ANC [government] to respond [in assisting us with our demands against [Uber] but they’ve never responded. Now [government] wants to form an alliance with the same company that we’re against. What is that?” said Ramaila.

“Gauteng government is in bed with a company that the [Uber owner drivers] have a problem with. Instead of them engaging with us to find solutions and resolutions on our grievances [against Uber], they are instead partnering with a company that we are against,” he said.

The partnership, according to Gauteng department of economic development, will:

  • expand the township e-commerce footprint to continue to support the growth of township economies and unlock inherent potential due to the demographic youth dividend;
  • access new opportunities through participation in the digital economy and logistics;
  • focus on creating job opportunities through merchant and driver partnerships; and
  • driving safety as a strategic priority.

In addition to other secured demand in the market, the UberEats partnership will:

  • recruit and contract 2,000 motorbike drivers;
  • identify and on-board 2,000 township merchants;
  • identify and on-board 2,000 township-licensed liquor traders; and
  • provide access to tools of trade.

Lesufi promises 6,000 jobs every month until July next year

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's Nasi iSpani drive moved up a gear in Soweto on Thursday as he promised thousands more jobs for the youth.
News
1 week ago

Uber engages with associations to find solution

E-hailing company Uber says it has spent the last month holding talks with various drivers’ associations and government in an attempt to understand ...
News
2 weeks ago

Quick fix to e-hailers vs taxis conflict

The e-hailing taxi drivers will not drop off or pick up their passengers inside all shopping malls in Soweto for the next three months.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Video footage shows armed men entering heist-accused traffic officer’s house
CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni