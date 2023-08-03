Thandeka Chauke
“We are proud of our girls. I was watching the game, they played really well. Bafana Bafana have not made us proud in a while, so if the ladies can carry the country, we must support them. I believe they going to win [the next game]. They must go in there prepared. Teams are not the same, so they must make sure they prepare well enough for Netherlands. Every South African must make time on Sunday to watch and support them.”
Proud fans tip Banyana to beat Netherlands next
SA booked a spot in last 16 of the World Cup after historic win
Image: Catherine Ivill
Banyana Banyana fans have reacted with jubilation to the team's historic victory against Italy to make it through to the last-16 of the Fifa Women’s World Cup yesterday. This is what some of the fans told our reporter Thulani Mbele:
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele
Abraham Mathema
The girls played really well. I didn’t like what the referee did. She almost cost us the game by adding so many minutes after the game had ended, but I'm very happy that we have won. The girls are very encouraging and we obviously going to win against Netherlands. I see them winning 3-0.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Peggy Mabaso
Halala Banyana Halala! I'm so excited they have won. I was listening on the radio here at work. I wish them well for their next game.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Thokozile Radebe
I'm so excited that Banyana Banyana have qualified for the last 16, they have made us very proud as a country. They have raised our flag high. I was not interested in women's soccer before, but now I'm looking forward to watching them and I wish them well for Sunday’s game. I will definitely be watching.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Mandlenkosi Mpofu
We have to be honest, the captain was outstanding. She played like a captain should. Even though they missed a lot of chances, they played really well. I hope they bring the cup home. The first team to qualify for the last 16 at the World Cup, they must give them all the money they want.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Ntsako Mabaso
We are proud of the ladies, we were looking forward to this moment in the country. They gave us something to be happy about and celebrate. I'm looking forward to Sunday’s game.
