Knockout phase to bank each Banyana player R1.3m

Banyana Banyana players are now guaranteed at least R1.3m each for reaching the round of 16 of the women’s World Cup.
Banyana players etched their names into SA football history books by becoming the first senior national team to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup, thanks to yesterday’s hard-fought 3-2 win over Italy at Wellington Regional Stadium. Hildah Magaia and Thembi Kgatlana were on target, while the other goal was an own goal courtesy of Benedetta Orsi.
Fifa confirmed before the start of this tournament that each player would pocket $60,000 (about R1,097,000) for reaching the round of 16. Before departing, Safa promised Banyana’s playing personnel an extra R230,000 apiece, from the combined R8m that was pledged by the Motsepe Foundation and Ithuba National Lottery.
SA Football Players Union (Safpu) president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe confirmed the agreement was indeed in place to incentivise each Banyana player with R230,000 from the millions donated by Motsepe Foundation and Ithuba, insisting Safa was now backtracking on their promise of paying each backroom member R115,000.
“We agreed that Banyana players will get R230,000 each, irrespective of how far they go in the World Cup. Secondly, we said the support staff must get R115,000,” Gaoshubelwe told Sowetan yesterday.
“Now Danny and his CEO Lydia [Monyepao] want to only honour the R230,000 and they are refusing to pay staff R115,000. Safa are being devilish because they only changed their mind when they got to New Zealand after agreeing everything when they were in SA.”
Safpu spearheaded Banyana’s protests over bonuses. Safa, in a statement a fortnight ago, made it clear that staff members would only receive daily allowances as they already have employment elsewhere.
Now that Banyana have booked their berth in the round of 16, Safa will receive $1,5m (R27m). Gaoshubelwe is convinced the team’s support staff isn’t happy about what Safa has put on the table.
“Now Safa will get double of the money they were going to get if Banyana didn’t go to the last 16, so they must pay staff their money. We were in New Zealand for the first two games and that technical staff isn’t happy with Safa. We will push and ensure that Safa pays all the people because there’s money, there’s no reason not to pay,” the Safpu boss said.
Knockout phase to bank each Banyana player R1.3m
Safpu urges Safa to stick to agreement on backroom staff
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
