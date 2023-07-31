Section 194 committee finds Mkhwebane inept in CR17
The Section 194 committee probing suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office has made a number of scathing findings and on Sunday agreed that she handled the investigation into CR17 in an incompetent manner.
The committee has also agreed that a charge of misconduct and incompetence relating to the victimisation of staff in her office was sustained...
