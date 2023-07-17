Coalitions off ANC’s agenda, says Mbalula

He said there was a general overall improvement, caused by increased repairs and maintenance, increased support from the private sector and contributions from the renewable power sector.
Mbalula said the ANC was committed to restoring party integrity, and training in this regard was being rolled out across the country.
The NEC was also committed to ensuring an improvement in service delivery by stabilising hung councils and addressing budget concerns.
“The NEC has reflected on the plundering of the VBS Bank and noted that there have been consequences for management in some municipalities and a recovery of some of the stolen money. But some consequence management reports are still outstanding from a few provinces and large amounts of money have yet to be recovered,” Mbalula noted.
He said July would be dedicated to the memory of the late Nelson Mandela, with the start of this week’s Brics dialogue falling on his birthday. He said SA had not yet received confirmation on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attendance at the Brics summit after the International Criminal Court’s ruling against him.
The party applauded Ramaphosa for his involvement in the Russia-Ukraine peace initiative.
“We know the sufferings of war and the benefits of peace and have a similar stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Morocco and Western Sahara,” Mbalula said, condemning recent decisions by foreign countries to redirect money budgeted for addressing climate change and for African programmes to the Ukraine as a display of their lack of commitment to Africa’s development.
On the economy, he said Ramaphosa had done well to attract international investment. This would boost the economy and job development with a 0.4% increase in GDP signifying a steady recovery in an economy hit by “the bloodshed of Covid-19 and 2-million job losses”.
Mbalula said the consistent rise in cost of living was to be addressed by strategies that included boosting domestic production, reducing business running costs, decelerating inflation and instructing the Reserve Bank to “subdue the untenable rate hikes trend”.
The government would be increasing the basket of zero-rated foods, and a relief in the fuel levy was being explored and green energy technologies such as solar power were being encouraged.
He said construction mafias were a growing menace and a threat to legitimate businesses. Illegal initiation schools were another challenge, as were the country’s porous borders.
“This is undermining the state, national security and economic stability. The current system is weak, unworkable and abused — especially by crime syndicates. We are looking at overall legislation and a policy proposal framework on citizenship.” – TimesLIVE
Coalitions off ANC’s agenda, says Mbalula
Ruling party gunning for outright majority in 2024 elections
Image: Gallo mages/Papi Morake
The ANC is so confident of success in next year’s elections that the party is not involved in coalition talks with any other parties.
“The ANC is committed to achieving outright victory in the election that we are not engaged in any coalition talks with any party,” said ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
While the ANC applauds the unification underway within umbrella body Sanco (South African National Civic Organisation), it is opposed to the civic movement registering as a political party.
“Those guys are here, and they agree with us. You can even ask them,” Mbalula assured at a briefing on Sunday on the outcomes of the party’s national executive committee meeting and election manifesto review.
This follows his message to a youth gathering on Saturday that the ANC needed to review its coalition agreements with the EFF in Gauteng municipalities.
In his wide-ranging address on Sunday, Mbalula also said the ANC applauded the Constitutional Court for upholding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s suspension of former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the confirmation of the validity of Aarto legislation that will introduce a demerit points system for road users guilty of traffic offences.
He also said the party commended efforts by Eskom and Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to address the country’s power crisis.
“The NEC reassures South Africans of our commitment to end load shedding and its negative impact on our economy. We are confident that by the end of December, we will have a greater chance of ending load shedding. This week’s return to stage six was caused by a sudden surge in demand, but temperatures will rise and this will end soon,” he said.
