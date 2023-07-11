×

South Africa

LISTEN | Mkhwebane's 'I don't care' attitude did her a disservice: Dyantyi

Deadlines will no longer be prolonged, says committee chair

11 July 2023 - 16:02
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

The chair of the parliamentary inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office insists the committee will conclude its work and report by July 28 or earlier.

Qubudile Richard Dyantyi says deadlines set won’t be prolonged any further and that Mkhwebane has done herself a disservice by “demonstrating an ‘I don’t care’ attitude”.

Listen to the committee chairperson:

Mkhwebane missed last week Friday’s deadline to respond to written questions posed by the committee members and evidence leaders.

Her term in office ends on October 14.

Applications and nominations for a candidate to serve a nonrenewable seven-year term closed on Friday.

TimesLIVE

News
1 day ago

