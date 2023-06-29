Sanral awards highway upgrade tender to firm accused of fraud
‘There’s no law stopping us from doing that’
The SA National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) has defended its decision to award a R4.7bn tender to a company whose directors are facing fraud and corruption charges.
This, the road agency says, is because there is no law prohibiting it from giving contracts to criminally charged persons or companies who are yet to be found guilty...
