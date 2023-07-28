IPHC battles hit a new note as one faction orders Modise brothers to exit

The leader of the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) Jersualema faction has instructed the two Modise brothers Tshepiso and Leonard who permanently withdrew from succession leadership court proceedings on Monday to vacate all church properties.
The Jerusalem faction, led by Michael Sandlana, has argued that the properties occupied by the Modise brothers belonged to the church.
According to IPHC Jerusalem spokesperson, Priest Vusi Ndala, they are giving the Modises to vacate within 14 days.
Ndala said the church faction he represents had a meeting on Wednesday where they took a resolution that the Modise brothers must never wear IPHC church uniform again because they were no longer part of the church.
Ndala said the two relinquished their membership when they took the church to court in 2016.
“All individuals currently occupying any property of the IPHC and registered in the name of the IPHC shall vacate such property within14 days from Wednesday, July 26. All properties purchased on behalf of the IPHC but registered in the names of individuals as mandated or properties whose purchase is proven to be financed by the funds flowing from the IPHC coffers shall forthwith be transferred back to the IPHC,” read the statement.
The IPHC has been embroiled in a dramatic succession fight following the death of its leader, Bishop Glayton Modise, in 2016. The bishop is the father of Tshepiso and his younger brother Leonard, who became estranged due to the succession battle. The fight became a three-pronged affair when Michael Sandlana entered the fray, and ended up being in charge of the Jerusalem headquarters at Oskraal village in Brits, North West province.
Leonard Modise maintained a stronghold at the IPHC's main headquarters at Zuurbekom in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg.
Speaking for Tshepiso and Leonard Modise, Priest Abie Wessie, the spokesperson of the Silo faction at Zuurbekom, said Sandlana had no right to claim victory in a matter that did not involve him.
“How can you claim that unity of the two brothers is fake when they have both taken such a giant step? It is just propaganda and a serious and deliberate distortion of facts by Ndala. They are indeed bad losers," said Wiese
I would like to state categorically that Sandlana is not the leader of IPHC and has never been and will never be. Withdrawing the case by the brothers was a well calculated move along and a very intelligent one.”
IPHC battles hit a new note as one faction orders Modise brothers to exit
'The two lost their membership in 2016, when they took church to court'
Image: Antonio Muchave
