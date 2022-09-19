×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

IPHC celebrates 60 years amid succession battles

Thousands gather to mark birthday unfazed by killings, court cases

19 September 2022 - 07:25
Mpho Koka Journalist

Despite an ongoing succession battle, there were scenes of excitement yesterday as 20,000 people descended at the International Pentecost Holiness Church's (IPHC) 60th anniversary celebrations in Zuurbekom on the West Rand.

Men dressed in the church’s regalia of blue and white suits and women clad in white skirts with red tops and hats were singing and in a jubilant mood around the vicinity decorated in with red, white and gold balloons...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death