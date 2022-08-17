×

IPHC's former lawyer charged with defrauding the church

Maluleke is accused of not returning R21k bail money

17 August 2022 - 07:10
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

A lawyer has been charged for defrauding the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) Jerusalem branch of R21,000 in bail money for 42 congregants who faced murder and attempted murder charge in 2020.  

Goodwill Papie Maluleke, 44, appeared briefly at the Westonaria magistrate's court in Gauteng on Monday and his case was postponed to August 25 to allow his legal team access to the docket...

