The list names prominent EFF public representatives including four MPs, seven MPLs and 428 councillors across the country.
Fifty of the banned councillors hail from municipal councils in the North West, 69 from Mpumalanga, 86 from Limpopo, 94 from KwaZulu-Natal, 50 from the Free State, 47 from the Eastern Cape, 10 from the Northern Cape, 10 from the Western Cape and seven from Gauteng.
The list also features MPs Khoza, Phiwaba Madokwe, Brenda Mathevula and Slindile Luthuli.
Two Eastern Cape MPLs, Litha Zibula and Bulelwa Dial, have also been banned. Maliba Tshabalala and Seipati Nanyane from the Free State as well as Gauteng’s Beverley Badenhorst, KZN’s Pearl Harricks and North West’s Kelebogile Kerileng are banned.
“We take this opportunity to commend and salute all public representatives who have adhered to this organisational directive,” the party said.
“We call on all public representatives to ensure that the transportation methods used to bring their constituencies to FNB Stadium are safe, in a good condition and used by responsible and experienced drivers.”
TimesLIVE
EFF bans hundreds from anniversary for failing to procure buses
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
EFF MP Vusi Khoza is among four MPs, seven MPLs and more than 400 councillors who have been banned from attending the party’s 10th anniversary celebrations for failing to procure buses to take members to the event.
The red berets on Wednesday announced that they had banned the public representatives from the event taking place this weekend at the FNB Stadium because they had failed to adhere to the directive given in January to arrange transport for members attending the celebrations.
The party announced this month that it would make public the names of all those who failed to adhere to the directive, regardless of their rank.
“All of those whose names appear on the respective lists below, are banned from attending the 10th anniversary rally of the EFF, and further consequences will be explored against them and all those who may have procured a certain amount of transportation, but did not meet the requisite target. These will be explored by the EFF leadership in due course,” the party said through a media statement.
JULIUS MALEMA | EFF born out of blood of those killed in Marikana
The list names prominent EFF public representatives including four MPs, seven MPLs and 428 councillors across the country.
Fifty of the banned councillors hail from municipal councils in the North West, 69 from Mpumalanga, 86 from Limpopo, 94 from KwaZulu-Natal, 50 from the Free State, 47 from the Eastern Cape, 10 from the Northern Cape, 10 from the Western Cape and seven from Gauteng.
The list also features MPs Khoza, Phiwaba Madokwe, Brenda Mathevula and Slindile Luthuli.
Two Eastern Cape MPLs, Litha Zibula and Bulelwa Dial, have also been banned. Maliba Tshabalala and Seipati Nanyane from the Free State as well as Gauteng’s Beverley Badenhorst, KZN’s Pearl Harricks and North West’s Kelebogile Kerileng are banned.
“We take this opportunity to commend and salute all public representatives who have adhered to this organisational directive,” the party said.
“We call on all public representatives to ensure that the transportation methods used to bring their constituencies to FNB Stadium are safe, in a good condition and used by responsible and experienced drivers.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos