The EFF’s proposal that prisoners who are doing life and are older than 60 years be released on parole sucks! This is just cheap politicking ahead of next year’s elections.
All they are looking for is the votes to push up their numbers in the National Assembly. This doesn’t come from the goodness of Julius Malema’s heart because there is no goodness in it. The power-hungry Malema, EFF leader, has been crisscrossing the country recruiting thieves and looters of note.
Now he’s taking his campaign to prisons! And I won’t be surprised to hear that he’s also campaigning at cemeteries and in Zimbabwe! This-foul mouthed “leader” will do almost anything to be Mzansi president.
Mark my words, we are going to see a great influx of Zimbabweans as we draw closer to the 2024 elections. His intention is to make Zimbabwe SA’s 10th province.
This parole proposal is nothing else but a crafty plan cooked at Nkandla to make sure that his handler does not see the inside of jail!
Just join the dots SA!
Bushy Green. Kagiso, Mogale City
READER LETTER | Malema’s proposal for early release of lifers senseless
Image: Fani Mahuntsi
The EFF’s proposal that prisoners who are doing life and are older than 60 years be released on parole sucks! This is just cheap politicking ahead of next year’s elections.
All they are looking for is the votes to push up their numbers in the National Assembly. This doesn’t come from the goodness of Julius Malema’s heart because there is no goodness in it. The power-hungry Malema, EFF leader, has been crisscrossing the country recruiting thieves and looters of note.
Now he’s taking his campaign to prisons! And I won’t be surprised to hear that he’s also campaigning at cemeteries and in Zimbabwe! This-foul mouthed “leader” will do almost anything to be Mzansi president.
Mark my words, we are going to see a great influx of Zimbabweans as we draw closer to the 2024 elections. His intention is to make Zimbabwe SA’s 10th province.
This parole proposal is nothing else but a crafty plan cooked at Nkandla to make sure that his handler does not see the inside of jail!
Just join the dots SA!
Bushy Green. Kagiso, Mogale City
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos