Letters

READER LETTER | Malema’s proposal for early release of lifers senseless

By READER LETTER - 18 July 2023 - 08:56
President of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema.
Image: Fani Mahuntsi

The EFF’s proposal that prisoners who are doing life and are older than 60 years be released on parole sucks! This is just cheap politicking ahead of next year’s elections.

All they are looking for is the votes to push up their numbers in the National Assembly. This doesn’t come from the goodness of Julius Malema’s heart because there is no goodness in it. The power-hungry Malema, EFF leader, has been crisscrossing the country recruiting thieves and looters of note.

Now hes taking his campaign to prisons! And I wont be surprised to hear that hes also campaigning at cemeteries and in Zimbabwe! This-foul mouthed leader will do almost anything to be Mzansi president.

Mark my words, we are going to see a great influx of Zimbabweans as we draw closer to the 2024 elections. His intention is to make Zimbabwe SAs 10th province.

This parole proposal is nothing else but a crafty plan cooked at Nkandla to make sure that his handler does not see the inside of jail!

Just join the dots SA!

Bushy Green. Kagiso, Mogale City

