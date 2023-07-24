On Wednesday last week we published a damning story of an EFF PR councillor, Thomas Mnisi, who was accused of trying to extort R6m from a contractor building the Mpumalanga parliamentary village.
Mnisi was caught on a secret recording making demands for payment from White Hazy Construction owner Saul Siwela. While admitting to asking for the money, he said it was for the benefit of the community.
After the publication of the story, Mnisi sought to intimidate reporter Mandla Khoza, who wrote the article, by threatening his family. On Thursday, Khoza opened a case of intimidation with Mbombela police against Mnisi, who demanded they meet and that Khoza publishes a story favouring him by Friday.
Threatening a journalist and his family is unacceptable in a democracy, where freedom of the press is guaranteed by the constitution.
People who disagree with how this newspaper covers any story have several ways to express themselves, including approaching the press ombudsman.
SOWETAN | EFF’s Mnisi must face sanctions
Image: Supplied
Contractor accuses EFF councillor of R6m extortion
That Mnisi, accused of the serious crime of extortion, could be emboldened to issue threats against our reporter for doing his job is disturbing and objectionable. Especially because Mnisi is an elected official who has to account for alleged actions that border on criminality.
Furthermore, he was provided with the opportunity to state his side of the story, which included the fact that he did not deny making the demands for money but rather sought to explain that it was on behalf of the community. As an elected councillor, Mnisi should be aware of the code of conduct not only regarding the importance of media freedom but also on how councillors generally ought to conduct themselves.
But clearly Mnisi believes he is above reproach, and can go around harassing and intimidating journalists. While he may think he is all powerful, his cowardly act of intimidation is not going to make his troubles go away.
We are not going to take his threats lightly and we are going to see to it that police and the Mbombela council that pays his salary with public funds act on his outrageous and despicable behaviour.
Sowetan reporter opens intimidation case against EFF councillor
