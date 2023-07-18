×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Contractor accuses EFF councillor of R6m extortion

Mnisi allegedly 'targets' big projects in the name of community

19 July 2023 - 06:48
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

An EFF councillor has been accused of extorting R6m from a contractor building the Mpumalanga parliamentary village.

In a secret recording, EFF PR councillor Nyankwabe Thomas Mnisi is heard saying the contractor must give him money or will “wake up in a mortuary”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside