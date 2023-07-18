Contractor accuses EFF councillor of R6m extortion
Mnisi allegedly 'targets' big projects in the name of community
An EFF councillor has been accused of extorting R6m from a contractor building the Mpumalanga parliamentary village.
In a secret recording, EFF PR councillor Nyankwabe Thomas Mnisi is heard saying the contractor must give him money or will “wake up in a mortuary”...
