A Mpumalanga town councillor has been arrested for alleged involvement in the violent interrogation and forced lock-up of a domestic worker accused of stealing his laptop.
The 29-year-old domestic worker, who is pregnant, was allegedly held against her will from Saturday until she was rescued by community members and opened a case with police in the early hours of Tuesday morning, police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.
“She was allegedly kidnapped and severely assaulted with objects, including a garden spade, before they locked her in a room.”
Mhluzi police arrested the councillor and three alleged accomplices on charges of kidnap and assault.
TimesLIVE
Councillor arrested over kidnap, assault of pregnant domestic worker
Image: Gareth Wilson
A Mpumalanga town councillor has been arrested for alleged involvement in the violent interrogation and forced lock-up of a domestic worker accused of stealing his laptop.
The 29-year-old domestic worker, who is pregnant, was allegedly held against her will from Saturday until she was rescued by community members and opened a case with police in the early hours of Tuesday morning, police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.
“She was allegedly kidnapped and severely assaulted with objects, including a garden spade, before they locked her in a room.”
Mhluzi police arrested the councillor and three alleged accomplices on charges of kidnap and assault.
TimesLIVE
Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon to be released on parole
Four-month-old baby safely reunited with Soweto family after kidnapping
Kidnapped Cape Town woman rescued by police task team
Kidnapped Eastern Cape businessman Hilton Wicks released unharmed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos