Rape-accused councillor still earning salary behind bars
We can’t remove him until he gets bail, says ANC
By Jeanette Chabalala and Lindile Sifile - 27 June 2023 - 06:47
The ANC says its hands are tied from removing a rape-accused councillor from its deployees list as the man continues to draw a salary while languishing in prison.
The party in the North West has confirmed that Tebogo Sepale, 43, who has been charged with statutory rape continues to earn a salary as a ward councilor in the Matlosana local municipality because they can only remove him once he is granted bail...
