A case against ANC councillor Tebogo Sepale who is accused of statutory rape has been postponed again, this time to July 7, for further investigations.
The 43-year-old did not appear at the Orkney magistrate's court but got his attorney to appear on his behalf. He is facing 11 provisional charges, two for statutory rape, three for the violation of a child with consent, one for manufacturing pornographic material, four for rape and one for sexual intimidation.
Sepale was arrested in May after a video showing him in sexual activity with a 15-year-old boy went viral.
Sepale's matter is in court after the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit took over the investigation of cases of crimen injuria and two separate counts of statutory rape after they were reported at Kanana police station.
In one of the cases, Sepale allegedly shared a picture of his private parts with an under-aged boy. In the second case he was charged for raping another boy. The cases were opened on May 6 by the parents of the two boys aged 15 and 17.
The state intends to oppose his bail application and is awaiting the conclusion of investigations to possibly add more charges against the accused.
Sepale will remain in police custody until his next court appearance.
Sepale currently faces two counts of statutory rape
Remanded ANC councillor could face more sex crimes charges
Image: Antonio Muchave
