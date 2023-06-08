×

Four-month-old baby safely reunited with Soweto family after kidnapping

08 June 2023 - 10:39
A four-month-old baby has been reunited with his family after being kidnapped on Tuesday outside his home in Dobsonville, Soweto. Stock photo.
A four-month-old baby has been reunited with his family after being kidnapped on Tuesday outside his home in Dobsonville, Soweto. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell

A four-month-old infant has been safely reunited with his family after being kidnapped on Tuesday outside his home in Dobsonville, Soweto. 

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said a manhunt has been launched for the perpetrators.

The police anti-kidnapping task team managed to rescue the baby boy within 24 hours of being kidnapped, with a search party comprised of specialised units.

Mathe said the SAPS team traced the baby to the Roodepoort mining area just after 11pm on the same night.

“The infant was rescued and taken to a nearby health facility for medical examination. Once cleared, the baby was reunited with his parents.

“A manhunt has been launched for the kidnappers, who when police approached the area fled into bushes, evading arrest,” she said.

A ransom was demanded after the baby was snatched from his mother, according to unconfirmed reports. Mathe did not comment on this.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE

