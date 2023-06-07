The alarm was sounded after she failed to return home from work.
Kidnapped Cape Town woman rescued by police task team
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
A woman allegedly abducted from her workplace on Friday has been reunited with her family after Western Cape police traced her and arrested five suspects.
Brig Novela Potelwa said this was due to the concerted efforts of a multidisciplinary provincial anti-kidnapping task team.
The Welgemoed woman was found at a house in Mfuleni on Tuesday afternoon.
“The 31-year-old woman was kidnapped at Parow Industria on the evening of June 2 after she left a family business where she works. Her vehicle was later discovered abandoned at NY 99 in Gugulethu,” Potelwa said.
