South Africa

Kidnapped Cape Town woman rescued by police task team

By TimesLIVE - 07 June 2023 - 09:43
The arrested suspects between the ages of 25 and 32 face kidnapping, hijacking, human trafficking and extortion charges.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A woman allegedly abducted from her workplace on Friday has been reunited with her family after Western Cape police traced her and arrested five suspects.

Brig Novela Potelwa said this was due to the concerted efforts of a multidisciplinary provincial anti-kidnapping task team.

The Welgemoed woman was found at a house in Mfuleni on Tuesday afternoon. 

“The 31-year-old woman was kidnapped at Parow Industria on the evening of June 2 after she left a family business where she works. Her vehicle was later discovered abandoned at NY 99 in Gugulethu,” Potelwa said.

The alarm was sounded after she failed to return home from work.

“The task team comprising organised crime investigators, crime intelligence, the Hawks, special task force members, hostage negotiators, City of Cape Town and the crime scene investigation team has been hard at work pursuing leads using several investigative techniques since the kidnapping was reported.

“The arrested suspects between the ages of 25 and 32 face kidnapping, hijacking, human trafficking and extortion charges. They are expected to appear in court in due course.”

TimesLIVE

