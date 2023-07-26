Motorcyclist in serious condition after tractor drives over him

A motorcyclist was seriously injured when a tractor drove over him near KwaDukuza on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Tuesday.
IPSS Medical Rescue said the incident happened in Cranbrook, a farming area.
“The motorcyclist collided with the tractor which was towing a trailer.
“Subsequently, the motorcyclist was driven over by the tractor.”
Advanced life support paramedics found the man in a serious condition and managed to stabilise him on the scene
He was transported by the Air Mercy Service helicopter to a medical facility for further care, said IPSS Medical Rescue.
