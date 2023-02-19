×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Good Samaritan killed while helping at crash scene, biker dies after rear-ending truck

By TimesLIVE - 19 February 2023 - 10:38
A Good Samaritan who stopped to assist a broken down vehicle was among the three fatalities from road accidents on the N1 on Saturday night.
A Good Samaritan who stopped to assist a broken down vehicle was among the three fatalities from road accidents on the N1 on Saturday night.
Image: Emer-G-Med

Three people were killed in road accidents on the N1 highway in Gauteng on Saturday night.

Emer-G-Med said its paramedics attended to a serious accident on the N1 south after the Stormvoël toll plaza at about 10pm.

A vehicle had broken down in the middle lane of the N1 and a Good Samaritan had stopped to assist it.

“An SUV unfortunately drove into the broken down vehicle as well as the people standing next to the vehicle while they were busy with repairs.

“Two middle-aged males, one from the broken down vehicle and the other from the vehicle that stopped to assist, sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead on arrival of paramedics.”

Four other patients, including the driver of the SUV, sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

In another crash, a motorbiker was killed when he allegedly collided “at high speed and high impact” into the rear of a truck in Centurion, Emer-G-Med said.

The accident on the N1 north near John Vorster was reported at 11.40pm.

“The motorcyclist, a male about 30 years of age, was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.”

TimesLIVE

Implement railway safety bill speedily for economic spin-offs, residents tell portfolio committee

Nelson Mandela Bay residents have urged the transport portfolio committee to ensure the speedy implementation of the Railway Safety Bill as it has ...
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Joburg motorists loot beer on William Nicol as JMPD officers sweep broken bottles

An Amstel truck lost its load due to the rain on William Nicol Drive in Fourways, Gauteng.
News
6 days ago

Smile — Joburg's speed cameras are back in action

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) has signed a new contract with Syntell for the provision of advanced law enforcement and crash management services for ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking moment AKA’s daughter cries at her dad’s memorial
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage