South Africa

'We will not interfere with victims' Mashatile VIP guards tell court

By Sowetan Reporter - 26 July 2023 - 11:36
A screenshot of the video of members of the VIP protection unit allegedly assaulting a motorist and passenger on the N1 highway.
Image: Twitter/screenshot

Two of the eight VIP guards for deputy president Paul Mashatile have told the court that they will not interfere or intimidate the witnesses as they do not know their identities.

The lawyer for accused number 2 and 3, Pomo Mofokeng and Johannes Mampuru, asked the court to grant his clients bail because they have families who depend on them financially.

The men are appearing at the Randburg magistrates court for the second time this week. 

On Monday, IPID investigator Hlanganiso Ndlovu testified through an affidavit that they believed the men would threaten witnesses.

This was the basis of the NPA's opposition to bail. 

