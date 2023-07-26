The men are appearing at the Randburg magistrates court for the second time this week.
On Monday, IPID investigator Hlanganiso Ndlovu testified through an affidavit that they believed the men would threaten witnesses.
This was the basis of the NPA's opposition to bail.
'We will not interfere with victims' Mashatile VIP guards tell court
Image: Twitter/screenshot
Two of the eight VIP guards for deputy president Paul Mashatile have told the court that they will not interfere or intimidate the witnesses as they do not know their identities.
The lawyer for accused number 2 and 3, Pomo Mofokeng and Johannes Mampuru, asked the court to grant his clients bail because they have families who depend on them financially.
The men are appearing at the Randburg magistrates court for the second time this week.
On Monday, IPID investigator Hlanganiso Ndlovu testified through an affidavit that they believed the men would threaten witnesses.
This was the basis of the NPA's opposition to bail.
Mashatile’s protectors accused of disregarding SA law
Paul Mashatile's VIP officers to be arrested, brought to court
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos