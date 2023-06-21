MEC ordered to pay damages for motorbike crash
Road inspection showed severe undulations and bumps – judge
The North West MEC for public works and roads has been ordered to pay for damages sustained by a biker who lost control of his motorcycle and fell into a ditch after hitting bumps on the road surface.
Ryan Llewellyn Brews took MEC Gaoage Oageng Molapisi to the Mahikeng High Court after he was involved in the accident while manoeuvring around a curve on R512 near Brooderstroom. The crash happened on July 19 2015...
MEC ordered to pay damages for motorbike crash
Road inspection showed severe undulations and bumps – judge
The North West MEC for public works and roads has been ordered to pay for damages sustained by a biker who lost control of his motorcycle and fell into a ditch after hitting bumps on the road surface.
Ryan Llewellyn Brews took MEC Gaoage Oageng Molapisi to the Mahikeng High Court after he was involved in the accident while manoeuvring around a curve on R512 near Brooderstroom. The crash happened on July 19 2015...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos