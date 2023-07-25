Number of UJ students injured in bus collision

Nineteen students who were injured in a bus collision this morning are receiving medical care and counselling. Two buses collided near the entrance of the University of Johannesburg.
Masego Panyane, spokesperson at the university, said a preliminary investigation indicates that 19 students were on the bus.
“One of the buses was ferrying students between the university’s campuses. Three students were taken to a local hospital, while 16 others are receiving counselling on campus. No fatalities have been reported,” said Panyane.
Emer-G-Med said upon arrival, one of the buses was found to have overturned and laying on its side occupying the width of the roadway, while the second had collided with a concrete structure.
“Several patients were found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. An on-scene triage area was established by incident commanders and additional resources were dispatched by the Emer-G-Med Emergency Operations Centre,” said Emer-G-Med.
Emer-G-Med added that with assistance from the Johannesburg fire department, several patients were extricated using specialised hydraulic equipment, including the jaws-of-life.
Various support divisions from the university, including the UJ Medical Support Services and Campus Protection were immediately on the scene to assist. The university’s Centre for Psychological Services and Career Development (PsyCaD) had also setup counselling services to support affected students.
“The University of Johannesburg is saddened to have learnt that some of its students were injured in the bus accident this morning. Our thoughts are with the affected students and their families. The university will do everything it can to ensure that the students receive the necessary medical care and counselling,” said Herman Esterhuizen, UJ media relations manager.
Details of the case are still being investigated by police.
Image: Image: TrafficSA via Twitter
